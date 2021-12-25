Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $59,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

