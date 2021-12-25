Switch (ESH) 1-Day Volume Hits $154,468.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $433,711.65 and approximately $154,468.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switch has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00383580 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008576 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.36 or 0.01188608 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

