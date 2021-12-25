SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $506.26 million and approximately $31.64 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010705 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 140.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015119 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

