Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $220,703.04 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44.

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.65 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 105,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

