Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.63.

MSFT opened at $334.69 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

