Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

