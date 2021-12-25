Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.