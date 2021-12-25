Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Semtech were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

