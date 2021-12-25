Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Amerant Bancorp worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

