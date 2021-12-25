Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

