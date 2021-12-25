StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

