StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 190 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

