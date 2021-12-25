Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 532,385 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,508,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,303,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

