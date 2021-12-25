Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $22.66 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

