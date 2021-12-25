STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

STERIS stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.07. 520,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,695. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $242.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.85 and its 200 day moving average is $218.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

