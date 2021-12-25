StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. StepStone Group has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,466 shares of company stock valued at $114,120,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.