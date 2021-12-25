Stephens Inc. AR Sells 500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,444 shares of company stock worth $1,618,158 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

