Stephens Inc. AR Sells 50 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ferrari by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE opened at $253.46 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

