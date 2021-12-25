Stephens Inc. AR Sells 395,067 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 395,067 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

