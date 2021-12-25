Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PRA Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,119 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

