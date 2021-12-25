Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.