State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,205 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

