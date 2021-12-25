State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

