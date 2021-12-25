State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Huntsman worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

NYSE HUN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.