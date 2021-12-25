State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Huntsman worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
