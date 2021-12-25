State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 147,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $2,720,385. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.