Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Holdings Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.05 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.75%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

