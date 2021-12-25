Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,706 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $173.49 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

