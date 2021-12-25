Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

