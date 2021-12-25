Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Morningstar by 361.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ MORN opened at $339.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $340.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total transaction of $3,363,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,522 shares of company stock valued at $62,914,691. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.