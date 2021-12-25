Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

LYB opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

