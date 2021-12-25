Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.45. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

