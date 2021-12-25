Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 12,056 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

