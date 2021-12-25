Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $729.19

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 729.19 ($9.63) and traded as low as GBX 728.80 ($9.63). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.71), with a volume of 57,922 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £734.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 729.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.