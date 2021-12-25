Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,372 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,697 shares of company stock worth $21,475,760 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

