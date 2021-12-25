Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprott.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SII traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $44.88. 34,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,137. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

