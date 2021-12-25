Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprott.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
SII traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $44.88. 34,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,137. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
