Splinterlands Market Cap Tops $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

