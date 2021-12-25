SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 347,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

