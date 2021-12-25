Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 106,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,095. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

