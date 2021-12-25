Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.82

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.82 and traded as high as $51.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 14,827 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

