South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.44

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.44 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 215.44 ($2.85), with a volume of 51717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.82).

Several brokerages have commented on S32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

