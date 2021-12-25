Souders Financial Advisors Has $613,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

