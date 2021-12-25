Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SON. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE:SON opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.