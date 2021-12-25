Solanium (SLIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $141.09 million and $2.72 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.07977105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.31 or 1.00115873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars.

