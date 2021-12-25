Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.
Shares of SQM opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.