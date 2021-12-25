Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

