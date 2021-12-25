Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.