Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
