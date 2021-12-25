Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.30

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 82939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$675.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.25.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.