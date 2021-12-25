SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SkyWest worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 39.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SkyWest by 43.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $3,844,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.25 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.87.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

