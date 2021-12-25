SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 33,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 373,733 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. Equities analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $14,493,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.