Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) vs. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Financial Comparison

Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silver Star Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 9 8 0 2.25

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $20.87, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%.

Volatility and Risk

Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Star Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A Range Resources -22.48% 17.74% 4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Star Energy and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.42 -$711.78 million ($1.83) -10.01

Silver Star Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats Silver Star Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Star Energy

Silver Star Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The firm’s objective is to identify, acquire, and develop significant working interest percentages in underdeveloped oil and gas projects that do not meet the requirements of the larger producers and developers. The company was founded in September 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

