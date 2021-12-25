Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

SIMO stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

